Domestic air traffic increases to 7.3 per cent to 1.29 crore on annual basis in July

Indian airlines carried over 1.29 crore passengers in July, an increase of more than 7.3 per cent as compared to the year-ago period, official data showed on Monday (August 19). However, the air traffic in July was lower compared to 1.32 crore people carried by the domestic airlines in June this year.

Data of various airlines

IndiGo continued to dominate domestic air traffic with its market share rising to 62 per cent in July while that of Air India dropped to 14.3 per cent.

Last month, the domestic market share of Vistara climbed to 10 per cent while that of AIX Connect and SpiceJet declined to 4.5 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively, as per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Also, Akasa Air and Alliance Air's share slipped to 4.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-July 2024 were 923.35 lakh as against 881.94 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 4.70 per cent and monthly growth of 7.33 per cent," DGCA said.

In July, domestic air traffic touched 129.87 lakh compared to 132.06 lakh in June this year and 121 lakh in July 2023.

The data also showed that 1,114 passengers were denied boarding and airlines doled out Rs 112.71 lakh towards compensation and facilities. As many as 1,54,770 passengers were affected by cancellations and carriers spent Rs 110.59 lakh for compensation and facilities in this regard.

On account of flight delays, 3,20,302 passengers were impacted in July and airlines shelled out Rs 341.05 lakh towards facilitation. Last month, the overall cancellation rate of the airlines touched 1.90 per cent.

"During July 2024, a total of 1,097 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of July 2024 has been around 0.84," DGCA said.

(With PTI inputs)

