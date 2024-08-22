Full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram Airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

Follow us on Image Source : X/ AIR INDIA Full emergency declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport after Air India flight receives bomb threat

A full emergency has been declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport following a bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai. The Airport reported that the aircraft which has landed from Mumbai around 8 am, has been moved to an isolation bay as a precautionary measure.





It added, the bomb threat was communicated by the pilot as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Thereby, all 135 passengers on board were evacuated from the plane to ensure their safety. Meanwhile, the airport authorities believe that it was a hoax call, but added, all security protocols are being followed and the aircraft has been taken to the isolation bay for security checks.