Drugs-on-cruise case: Aryan Khan's NCB clean chit to probe order against Sameer Wankhede | All that happened

Aryan Khan and five others received a clean chit from Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday.

Drugs-on-cruise case: The Narcotics Control Bureau gave a green signal to Aryan Khan and five others, who were arrested in the case last year in connection to a drugs bust case. Last year, Aryan Khan had to spend 22 days in jail after his arrest.

NCB officials said Aryan Khan and five others were not named in the agency's chargesheet due to a "lack of sufficient evidence". The NCB SIT found "grave irregularities" and gaps in the probe, the officials said, adding the agency’s first team that arrested Aryan did not follow rules like a mandatory medical test of the accused, video recording of the raids and corroborating evidence for WhatsApp chats.

NCB director general S N Pradhan told reporters in Delhi that there were "shortcomings" in the investigation and WhatsApp chat of accused had no "physical corroborative evidence" as required to prove the charges in the court. The NCB on Friday filed a nearly 6,000-page charge sheet before a Mumbai court against 14 accused in the case, but did not charge six, including Aryan Khan, due to lack of sufficient evidence.

'Shoddy probe': Centre orders action against Sameer Wankhede

The government ordered action against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede for his alleged "shoddy" work while probing a 'drugs-on-cruise' case. Appropriate action is also being initiated against Wankhede for allegedly providing a fake caste certificate, they added. Wankhede is an Indian Revenue Service officer and the finance ministry is the nodal authority to take the action against him. The government has asked the competent authority to take appropriate action against Wankhede for his alleged "shoddy" investigation in the 'drugs-on-cruise' case, sources said. Wankhede was then Mumbai zonal director of the NCB and handled the initial investigation after an anti-drugs raid on a cruise.

Truth has prevailed: Mukut Rohtagi

Aryan Khan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said truth has prevailed. "I am relieved, and so must my clients be, including Shah Rukh Khan. The truth has prevailed. Ultimately, there was no material to charge this young man (Aryan Khan) or arrest him,” he said. NCB admitted its mistake and realised that there was no reason to proceed against Aryan Khan, he told a TV channel. "I am very relieved and am sure that the young man and his father are equally relieved,” he said.

Who is responsible for Aryan's trauma, asks NCP

Hailing the clean chit given by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the 'drugs on cruise' case, the ruling NCP in Maharashtra on Friday asked who would be held responsible for the trauma he suffered. It also said that the then zonal director of the NCB, Sameer Wankhede, was answerable to the people of this country.

Ally Congress alleged that the entire case was part of a "larger conspiracy" to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which it shares power with the Shiv Sena and NCP. The NCB on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the October 2021 'drugs on cruise' case in which he was arrested last year. Officials of the NCB, which filed its charge sheet in a Mumbai court, said Aryan Khan and five others had not been named due to a "lack of sufficient evidence".

