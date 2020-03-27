Domestic flights to remain suspended till April 14

Restrictions on domestic flights have been extended till April 14 amid a spurt in coronavirus cases and a subsequent lockdown in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

Earlier, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry had announced suspension of domestic commercial passenger flights in the country till March 31.

On Thursday, the ban on international flights too was extended to April 14. ""It has been decided that scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 18:30 hrs (GMT) of April 14, 2020. This will not apply to approved international all-cargo operations and flights," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said.

