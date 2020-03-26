Ban on international flights extended till April 14 amid coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : PTI Representative image

The ban on international flights has been extended to April 14 amid the coronavirus outbreak across the country. The civil aviation ministry said on Thursday that a seven-day ban on operations of international flights, imposed last week, would now go on till April 14, as per a news report. Domestic flights have also been asked to suspend operations till March 31.

All forms of public transport, including buses and trains, were ordered to suspend operations earlier this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week announced a nationwide, 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of the virus.

India reported 649 cases of coronavirus, including 13 deaths, as of March 26, according to the health ministry.

