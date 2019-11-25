Image Source : FILE Delay on Delhi Metro's Violet Line; services resume

Services on the Delhi Metro Violet line were delayed on Monday morning and resumed after about 45 minutes. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet at 9.28 a.m. there is a delay in service from Central Secretariat to Sarita Vihar on the Violet line.

Later, at 10.14 a.m. it said that "normal service has resumed".

Meanwhile, people shared photos of crowded stations and long queues.

The Delhi Metro is one of the most used public mode of transportation in the national capital with a daily ridership of over 25 lakh.

