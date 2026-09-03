OPINION | New CEO in Ram Mandir: Restore trust

New Delhi:

A new team has taken over the management of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The new Chief Executive Officer, Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra, took over today at the temple complex. Jeetendra Mishra said that he served the nation for 43 years when he was in the Indian Air Force, and now he would be spending his life in the service of Lord Shri Ram. The Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri has taken over as the general secretary, replacing Champat Rai. Delhi businessman and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activist Mahesh Bhagchandka will be the new treasurer. The decision to appoint 'Operation Sindoor' fame Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra is a sensible one.

Ram Mandir was embroiled in political controversies when it was found that some counting staff members were stealing temple donation money. With the appointment of a decorated Air Marshal as the CEO, none will have the courage to indulge in politics over his selection. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav refrained from commenting on the decision. The retired Air Marshal was selected through due process and in a transparent manner.

With the baton in the hands of a retired Air Marshal, I hope people will regain confidence in the working of the Trust. The decision to install Govind Dev Giri as general secretary is a good one. It will ensure continuity. I personally know the new treasurer Mahesh Bhagchandka. He is a successful businessman. He knows how to keep track of finances and won’t let anyone mess around. The loyalty, capacity, and skill of the new team will be beyond question. The team has a big challenge ahead, which is how to restore the trust of the common man after the image of Ram Mandir was dented.

Madrasas in Uttarakhand: Science, computer too

Madrasas in Uttarakhand are being modernised. Chief Minister Prakash Singh Dhami has initiated a policy to give recognition to only those madrasas which will impart education in mathematics, science, computer, etc. as per a modern syllabus, apart from religious Islamic teachings.

Yesterday, 26 madrasas were given recognition certificates, and the total has gone up to 33. Registration of madrasas will continue till September 30. There were 452 registered madrasas in Uttarakhand when the madrasa board was functioning. Many of the madrasas are yet to decide about incorporating a modern syllabus.

Twelve years ago, Narendra Modi had said in my show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, “I want to see Muslim youths carrying the Holy Quran in one hand, and a computer in another”. Muslims youths will benefit if they get education in science, mathematics, computer and other modern subjects. They can acquire skills to compete in the modern world. Many of them can later become doctors, engineers or scientists.

Those who have vested interests in madrasas want to restrict instructions to religious Islamic teachings only. Owners of these madrasas may get an advantage, but students will find their paths closed when they grow up. Modern education is a necessity for youths studying in madrasas.

Ladakh L-G VK Saxena’s miracle

The Lt. Governor of Ladakh VK Saxena has done a miracle. Only Rs 10,000 were spent to transform rocky and infertile soil into cultivable land. A glacier in Ladakh had a huge storage of water-bearing ice, but most of it melted in summer and the water flowed into rivers. In Stok village, 15 km south of Leh, nearly 9 crore litres of water used to go to waste daily by flowing into the Indus river. Many villages in Ladakh have dry and infertile land, not fit for cultivation.

Saxena decided to stop this wastage of water. He directed the irrigation and flood control department to make a web of small drains to channelise water flowing from the glacier to the river. Using JCBs, nearly 200 metres long small channels were created linking the drains within a span of two days.

Out of the 9 crore litres of water that was going to waste, nearly 8 crore litres of water was diverted to the Igoo-Phey irrigation canal. It is a 43-km-long irrigation project on the left bank of the Indus River. Twelve villages connected to this canal are now getting water daily. Water flowing from the glacier is now being utilised, and more than 1,500 acres of land are getting water for irrigation in 12 villages. The surprising part: Only Rs 10,000 was spent in two days to achieve this.

The Lt-Governor’s effort deserves praise. Foodgrains and vegetables can now be grown on land that was lying barren, without any use of chemicals, through organic farming. The ultimate beneficiaries will be our jawans guarding the borders who will be getting food and vegetables grown here.

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