How was former model Divya Pahuja killed? Here's what her post-mortem report reveals

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Former model Divya Pahuja (File Photo)

Former model Divya Pahuja was shot at point-blank range, as indicated by a post-mortem report that revealed the recovery of a bullet from her head. According to reports, the autopsy was carried out by a team of four doctors, including two women doctors, under the supervision of Dr Mohan Singh at Agroha Medical College in Haryana's Hisar. Following the completion of the post-mortem examination, Pahuja's body was handed over to her family.

How Pahuja's body was recovered?

Eleven days after she was shot dead in a Gurugram hotel, Pahuja's body was recovered from a canal in Haryana's Fatehabad district on Saturday, January 13. The body was recovered based on information provided by accused Balraj Gill (28), who along with another person, had disposed of the body, police officials said. Police said the body was identified through a tattoo on Divya's back, which could be seen in one of her old pictures.

On January 2, Pahuja was taken to Hotel City Point by five people and shot in the head inside room number 111 because she had allegedly been extorting money from the hotel owner, Abhijeet Singh, by blackmailing him with his "obscene pictures", police had said earlier.

Why Pahuja was in jail?

Pahuja was in jail for over seven years for conspiring a “fake encounter” of her partner gangster Sandeep Gandoli in Mumbai with Gurugram police and rival gang leader Virendra Kumar alias Binder Gujjar on February 6, 2016. At the time of Gandoli’s killing, Gujjar was in prison but had hatched the plan with the help of his brother Manoj and roped in Pahuja. Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against five police personnel, Pahuja, her mother and others. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Pahuja in June, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja found in canal of Haryana's Tohana, 11 days after murder