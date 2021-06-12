Digvijaya Singh known for 'pro-Pakistan' views, says Jitin Prasada

Image Source : PTI Prasada tweeted, "He is known for his pro-Pakistan views. This way one day he might even condemn Indira ji for dividing Pakistan."

Jitin Prasada, who recently quit the Congress and joined the BJP, criticised Digvijaya Singh on Saturday for his "pro-Pakistan" views after the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister in an audio chat purportedly said that the Congress will have a "relook" at the nullification of Article 370 if the Modi government loses power.

Prasada tweeted, "He is known for his pro-Pakistan views. This way one day he might even condemn Indira ji for dividing Pakistan."

After the neighbouring country lost to India in the 1971 war when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, Bangladesh was carved out of Pakistan and became an independent country.

Prasada, who is from Uttar Pradesh, recently severed his family's three-generation ties with the Congress and joined the BJP.

"The decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K is extremely, I would say, sad decision, and the Congress party would certainly have a relook on the issue," Singh purportedly said, according to excerpts of his clubhouse conversation available on social media.

He was responding to a question about the "way forward" on the issue "once the Modi government is gone".

The BJP launched a scathing attack on Singh and top Congress leaders, accusing them of speaking "the language of Pakistan" and spewing venom against India.

