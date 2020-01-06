Didn’t encounter any tukde-tukde gang at JNU: S Jaishankar recalls student days

EAM Dr Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Monday that he didn’t encounter any “tukde-tukde” gang at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) when he was a student at the university, a day after a masked mob swooped upon the campus and assaulted students and faculty members

"I can certainly tell you, when I studied in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), we didn't see any 'tukde-tukde' gang there," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by Asian News International (ANI) in New Delhi.

Jaishankar is one of the two members of the Union Cabinet who studied at JNU, the other being Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. India’s top diplomat had condemned the violence at the university in a late-night tweet.

Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been scathing in his criticism of the “tukde-tukde” gang, who he says, citing media reports, have been involved in activities and propaganda harming the national interest.

Earlier in the day, Shah accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress of supporting the “tukde-tukde” gang, in an attack in the lead-up to the assembly polls in Delhi.

The elections for 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8, with the counting scheduled to take place on February 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

