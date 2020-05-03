Dharavi's coronavirus curve refuses to flatten; 94 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI A view of Dharavi, Mumbai (file photo)

Ninety-four new coronavirus infections and two deaths were reported from slums of Dharavi on Sunday, taking the toll to 590. Two deaths have been reported from the densely populated suburbs till date, as per Brihanmumbai Suburban Corporation (BMC). Twenty of Dharavi's former residents have not been able to survive the coronavirus.

Many of the coronavirus cases from Mumbai, the worst-hit metro due to the virus, have been recorded from Dharavi. Out of 8,359 infections that the country's financial capital has recorded until now, Dharavi has accounted for 590 cases. At least 322 of Mumbai's residents have succumbed to the virus.

At 12,296 cases, the state of Maharashtra, meanwhile, has recorded the highest number of infections in the country, including 322 deaths.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage