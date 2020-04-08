Dharavi reports 2 new coronavirus positive cases; slum's tally now at 9

Image Source : PTI Dharavi -- Mumbai's densely-populated urban slum sprawl has reported 2 new coronavirus positive cases

Dharavi reported two more positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the tally in the densely-populated urban slum sprawl to 9, a civic official said. Earlier on Tuesday, Dharavi had reported two cases, which were among the fresh 116 cases reported from Mumbai. The rising number of positive coronavirus cases has added to the worries of the Brihanumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 642.

Out of the total 1018 cases in Maharashtra so far, the highest 642 are from Mumbai, followed by 130 from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad (17), Pune Rural (4), Thane (21), Kalyan Dombivli (25), Navi Mumbai (28), Mira Bhayandar (3), Vasai Virar (10), Panvel (6), Satara (6), Sangli (26), Nagpur (19), Ahmednagar (18), Aurangabad (12), Latur (8), Osmanabad (4) and Kolhapur (2).

According to the BMC, at least four of the six patients who died had comorbidities (existing health conditions). With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus, the number of cases in Dharavi now stands at nine.

Similarly, two new coronavirus positive cases were found in Dadar in central Mumbai, including a 69-year-old man. While the man is admitted to Kasturba Hospital, his five close contacts have been quarantined, the civic body said.

"The rise in the cases is seen because 55 patients were diagnosed among contacts in the high-risk containment areas as a result of screening clinics and vigorous contact-tracing efforts by health teams. All the high-risk contacts are given timely attention and tested," it said.

The BMC on Tuesday checked over 550 people at its special OPDs and admitted 221 people in hospitals, as per the release.

Meanwhile, after a 45-year-old tea vendor who did his business near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BMC has collected swab samples of 200 people who possibly came in contact with him.

All the police personnel and other security officials at Matoshree have been quarantined at the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh building in Bandra.

The vendor's tea stall was visited by many of the police personnel and security staff posted at Matoshree, a civic official said.

Their test reports are awaited along with those of two workers at the tea stall who have been admitted to HBT hospital in suburban Jogeshwari.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited Dharavi on Tuesday. Tope tweeted that he visited the Rajeev Gandhi sports complex which is being used as a quarantine facility in Dharavi, and directed the police to take stringent steps to contain the spread of coronavirus in the area.

Also Read | Mumbai: 2 more COVID-19 positive cases reported from Dharavi; Dr Baliga Nagar area sealed

Also Read | Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dharavi man who died due to COVID-19 hosted 10 Tablighi Jamaat members

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News