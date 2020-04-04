Coronavirus in Mumbai: Dharavi man who died due to COVID-19 hosted 10 Tablighi Jamaat members

Image Source : AP 10 Tablighi Jamaat members stayed in Dharavi man's one of vacant houses

Dharavi's first COVID-19 likely has link to the Tablighi Jamaat, who have come into the spotlight after an event they recently held in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. According to Mumbai Police probe into the death of 56-year-old man in Dharavi, who died on April 1 has revealed that he hosted 10 Jamaat members in March last week.

The police investigation further reveals that 10 Tablighi Jamaat members stayed in deceased's one of the vacant houses in Dharavi between March 22 anf March 24. Also, Of them, four members visited him before heading for Kerala on March 27.

“Prima facie, the man was infected by one of his visitors. We have informed the Kerala government to trace, isolate and test them,” an official from the Shahu Nagar police station said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Niyati Thaker confirmed the development and said a probe is under way. They have been tracing the deaceased man's contact.

The BMC has made a list of 15 immediate high-risk contacts. These included the man’s wife, his four sons, two daughters, immediate neighbours, the local doctor who he had visited and two of the staff at the doctor’s clinic.

Meanwhile, the test results of 15 other high-risk contacts of the Dharavi man is still awaited. After three coronavirus positive cases, Dharavi has been under intense surveillance. Several buildings, shops in the area have locked themselves to keep all visitors out.

On Friday alone, there were 47 fresh cases and four people died in Mumbai. The city has emerged as a hotspot not just in Maharashtra but also India.

