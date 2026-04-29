Dev Gurukul in Ambala focuses on holistic education rooted in modern learning and values

New Delhi:

Dev Gurukul, powered by Genesis Education Group, is part of the broader educational initiatives of the Galaxy Group in Ambala. Backed by Galaxy Global Educational Trust, the institution reflects a continued focus on structured, value-based learning in the region.

The Trust, founded by Sh. Vinod Goel and active since 2009, has been working towards expanding access to professional education, particularly among rural communities in Haryana. Its earlier initiative, Galaxy Global Group of Institutions, helped establish its presence as a recognised name in Ambala’s education landscape.

Institution built on an established educational foundation

Dev Gurukul draws from the legacy of the Galaxy Group, which traces its inspiration to the late Lala Devi Chand Goel. The institution is positioned as an extension of the group’s efforts, focusing on combining academic learning with cultural and ethical grounding.

The campus, spread across 33 acres in Ambala, is designed to support a wide range of academic and co-curricular activities, offering students a structured and supportive environment for learning.

Focus on holistic and value-based learning

The institution emphasises a holistic model of education, bringing together modern academics with traditional Indian values. Its approach spans multiple areas, including religion, academics, health, economics and science, aiming to support overall development.

The Trust’s mission centres on preparing ‘nation builders’ through a balanced approach that combines scientific thinking with Indian culture, heritage and values. There is a clear focus on building character, discipline and a sense of responsibility.

Faculty and future-focused training

Dev Gurukul highlights a mentoring system that includes experienced professionals such as IIT graduates, doctors and former armed forces personnel. The idea is to expose students to diverse career pathways and guide them accordingly.

Students are prepared for a range of aspirations, including engineering and management careers through IITs and IIMs, medical professions, roles in the armed forces, and opportunities in sports at competitive levels.

Learning environment shaped by core values

The institution follows the ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’, aiming to create a close and guided learning environment between teachers and students. Its vision is to offer an educational setting that supports both academic achievement and personal growth.

Core values at Dev Gurukul include holistic development of mind and body, integrity in action, and innovation in learning. The institution also places emphasis on leadership skills, parent-school collaboration, and preparing students for a changing world.

Campus experience and student support

With a structured campus environment and CBSE affiliation, Dev Gurukul aims to provide recognised and standardised education while maintaining a supportive atmosphere for students.

The institution also highlights features such as experienced faculty, a safe and welcoming campus, and a focus on practical life skills alongside academic learning, positioning itself as part of the region’s evolving education framework.