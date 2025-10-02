'Democracy under attack in India': Rahul Gandhi again targets Modi govt on foreign soil, BJP calls it shameful Addressing students at the EIA University in Colombia, Rahul Gandhi claimed the biggest challenge India is facing is an ongoing attack on its democracy, in a direct attack on the NDA government at the Centre.

Bogota:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday criticised the Narendra Modi government, claiming that the biggest challenge facing India today is the attack on its democracy. Speaking at an event at EIA University of Colombia, Gandhi pointed to what he described as “structural flaws” and stressed that the country’s diverse traditions must be given the space to flourish.

"India has strong capabilities in fields such as engineering and healthcare, which makes me very optimistic about the future. But there are flaws in the structure that need correction. The biggest challenge is the ongoing attack on democracy in India," Gandhi said.

He argued that democracy is essential for safeguarding diversity and enabling different traditions, customs, religions, and ideas to coexist. However, he warned that the system itself is under threat, which poses a "major risk."

BJP-RSS have cowardice ideology: Rahul

"India has many religions, traditions, and languages. The country is essentially a conversation between all these people and cultures. Diversity requires space, and democracy is the best way to create that space,” he said. “But right now, there is a wholesale attack on democracy, and that is a major danger. Another risk comes from tensions between competing ideas across parts of the country. With 16 to 17 major languages and multiple religions, it is vital to allow these traditions to thrive.”

Gandhi also attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of basing their ideology on "cowardice."

“This is the nature of the BJP-RSS. For instance, the foreign minister once said, ‘China is much more powerful than us, how can I pick a fight with them?’ At the core of their ideology lies cowardice,” Gandhi alleged.

Rahul Gandhi has again insulted India on foreign soil: BJP hits back

The ruling BJP firecely slammed Gandhi's remarks, accusing him of repeatedly insulting India on foreign soil and that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has lost patriotism, which is "shameful".

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia shared a video of Gandhi's remarks on X, saying "Rahul Gandhi has once again insulted India on foreign soil. From London to America, now Columbia. Sometimes they tarnish India's democracy, Other times they sling mud at our Constitution and institutions."

"Being out of power is one thing, but losing patriotism is shameful. Oppose the BJP, but do not insult Mother India," he added.

