Rajnath Singh warns Pakistan over military build-up near Sir Creek: 'If any misadventure is attempted...' Sir Creek is a tidal estuary – a partially enclosed coastal body – that separates Gujarat from the Pakistani province of Sindh.

Kutch (Gujarat) :

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a strong warning to Pakistan regarding its recent military build-up near the Sir Creek region and said that any such move would be met with a "resounding response" that could change "history and geography".

The Minister made the remarks at a military base near the border city of Bhuj in Gujarat as he celebrated Dussehra with soldiers and performed 'shastra puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion.

Notably, Sir Creek is a 96-km-long tidal estuary between Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and Pakistan. It is considered a disputed region due to varying interpretations of maritime boundary lines by the two sides.

Any misadventure is attempted from Pakistan...: Rajnath Singh

While addressing the soldiers at a military camp, Singh said, "Even after 78 years of independence, a dispute over the border in the Sir Creek area is being stirred up. India has made several attempts to resolve it through dialogue, but there is a flaw in Pakistan's intentions; its intentions are not clear. The way in which the Pakistan army has recently expanded its military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions."

The defence minister said the Indian Army and the Border Security Force are vigilantly guarding India's borders. "The Indian Army and BSF are jointly and vigilantly protecting the borders of India. If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistan side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive such a decisive response that both history and geography will change. In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore. Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek," he said.

India achieved all objectives of Operation Sindoor: Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister further said that the Indian military successfully achieved all the objectives of Operation Sindoor, but its fight against cross-border terrorism will continue.

Singh said Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system during Operation Sindoor, but the Indian military "exposed" the Pakistani air defence apparatus and sent a message to the world that it can inflict heavy losses on the adversary.

"During Operation Sindoor, Pakistan made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate India's defence system from Leh to Sir Creek," he said.

"However, in its retaliatory action, Indian forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that Indian forces can inflict heavy losses on Pakistan whenever and wherever they wish," he said.

Singh said India displayed restraint because its military action was against terrorism. "Escalating it and starting a war was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. I am happy that Indian forces have successfully achieved all the military objectives of Operation Sindoor. But our fight against terrorism continues," he said.

(With agencies input)