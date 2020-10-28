Only Green crackers for Delhiites this Diwali

Image Source : PTI Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

To curb air pollution in the national capital this Diwali, the Kejriwal government to allow the use, manufacture, and sale of only 'Greem Crackers', Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday. Besides, the government will form 11 'anti-cracker squads' and ‘anti-cracker campaign’ which will start from November 3. "Only 'green crackers' can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018," Rai said.

Rai also said that the 'anti-cracker squads' and ‘anti-cracker campaign’ will continue even after Diwali. He warned of strict action against any manufacturer, seller, stocks of any other firecrackers except green crackers.

"Strict action will be taken if any manufacturer, seller, stocks any other crackers except green crackers," he said.

He also requested people not to burn crackers at all considering the seriousness of the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court had banned the use of polluting firecrackers in 2018 and allowed the sale of 'green' firecrackers in a bid to control air pollution.

The 'green' crackers are not as polluting as the conventional types of firecrackers and they contain at least 30 percent less particulate matters such as Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxide.

