Image Source : PTI Delhi's coldest hour in 108 years: Twitter Reactions from around the city

Delhi-NCR has recorded its coldest day in 108 years. Temperatures on Saturday morning dipped as low as 1.7 degrees Celcius. Delhites, true to their nature, were out on streets enjoying the famous 'Dilli ki Sardi'. Twitter reactions from across the city show how a dense layer of fog engulfed the national capital for a few hours early morning.

Image Source : PTI Delhi's coldest hour in 108 years: Twitter Reactions from around the city

Also Read | Delhi witnessed second coldest day since 1901, mercury dips to 1.7 degrees C

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter

Delhi woke up to a bone-chilling weekend as the minimum temperature that the city recorded at 6 am on Saturday stood at 2.4 degrees Celsius. #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/pEe3wFyRPw — viplove kumar (@viploveku) December 28, 2019

Winter has surely come in #Delhi. Dense layer of fog at #Ringroad #DelhiWeather Temperature - 2.4 degrees C pic.twitter.com/9ses94xrhV — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) December 28, 2019