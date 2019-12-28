Saturday, December 28, 2019
     
  4. Delhi records lowest temperature of the season, mercury dips to 2.4 degrees C

Delhi-NCR has recorded its lowest temperature of the season with the mercury dipping to 2.4 degree C. In the early hours of Saturday morning, the capital was covered with a layer of dense fog.

New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2019 8:48 IST
Image Source : PTI

Delhi-NCR has recorded its lowest temperature of the season with the mercury dipping to 2.4 degree C. In the early hours of Saturday morning, the capital was covered with a layer of dense fog. 

The maximum temperature will hover around 15 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category (365), primarily due to low wind speed, high humidity and cold weather on Friday morning.

With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the \Rweather department said.

