Delhi records lowest temperature of the season, mercury dips to 2.4 degrees C

Delhi-NCR has recorded its lowest temperature of the season with the mercury dipping to 2.4 degree C. In the early hours of Saturday morning, the capital was covered with a layer of dense fog.

The maximum temperature will hover around 15 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Winter has surely come in #Delhi. Dense layer of fog at #Ringroad #DelhiWeather Temperature - 2.4 degrees C pic.twitter.com/9ses94xrhV — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) December 28, 2019

The air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category (365), primarily due to low wind speed, high humidity and cold weather on Friday morning.

With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901, the \Rweather department said.