Delhi records coldest morning of the season; temperature drops to 9.6°Celsius

Delhi weather : Delhi recorded the season's coldest morning on Friday with the minimum temperature dipping to 9.6°C, according to India Meteorological Department. The temperature settled three notches below normal thus making it the coldest morning of the season.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi continues to remain in the 'poor' category on Friday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 293 on Friday morning.

Along with this, IMD has predicted clear skies for the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 26 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 79 per cent, they said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

