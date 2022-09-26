Delhi Waqf Board case: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Amanatullah Khan.

Waqf board irregularities: AAP leader Amanatullah Khan has been sent to 14-day judicial custody over alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment. Special Judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the bail hearing for Khan on Tuesday. Earlier, on September 21, the court extended the custodial interrogation of Khan by five days.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16. According to the FIR, Khan, while working as the chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government.

