Delhi: Two men arrested in connection with killing in Ranjit Nagar

Two men were arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old man in Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, police said. Accused has been identified as Mohd. Adnan alias Abdas (21) and Huzaifa Rehman (20).

The extra force has been deployed to avoid any lawlessness and untoward incident, police said, adding there is no communal angle in this matter. "Since the incident, we have deployed extra force and beefed up the security around the area to avoid any lawlessness and ensure no untoward incident takes place. There is clearly no communal angle to this incident. It was a case of alleged honking by the bikers which led to the scuffle," the officer said.

The incident took place on the night of October 12 on the issue of honking by the alleged bikers, they said. Police said an information regarding quarrel was received in Ranjit Nagar police station but no one found at the place of incident, near Chawla Bakery, Mandir wali gali, Ranjit Nagar.

According to police, there was a fight between two groups, with three people on each side.

The brawl happened when Nitesh, Alok, and Monty stopped three people on a bike and assaulted one of them who fell on the ground. As the bike got disbalanced, the other two too fell on the ground and a scuffle ensued between the two groups, a senior police officer said.

Since no one gave any statement at the time, a case was registered under section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on DD entry at Ranjit Nagar Police Station and an investigation was taken up, said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

On Saturday night, Nitesh succumbed to his injuries. He had head injuries and was unconscious, she said. Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been added to the case, she said.

Meanwhile, with the help of CCTV footage, the police have identified the three accused as Rehman, Ujefa and Adnan, all residents of Ranjit Nagar. While Adnan and Rehman have been arrested, the third accomplice is still absconding.

"The footage of the incident reveals that the quarrel was started by Nitesh and Alok. However, in the end, the other party overpowered them and assaulted them. Both Nitesh and Alok have previous criminal records," the DCP said, adding that efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused persons who are absconding.

