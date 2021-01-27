Delhi tractor rally violence: Police scanning CCTVs to identify rioters, Crime Branch likely to handle probe

Image Source : PTI Security personnel use teargas shells to disperse farmers during clashes after their tractor rally turned violent in Delhi on Jan 26.

A day after Delhi witnessed an unprecedented violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a strict action against those behind the chaos. Sources said that efforts are underway to identify the rioters. Police will scan all the video recordings, mobile footages and CCTVs in a bid to identify them.

Sources said that cops have started gathering the CCTV footages from Nangloi, Lal Quila, central Delhi and Mukarba Chowk. They will see these videos to identify the rioters.

The Crime Branch and Special Cell are assisting the city police, sources said. They added that the probe could be handed over to the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch is likely to constitute a SIT.

READ MORE: Delhi mayhem: 22 FIRs registered, internet services suspended parts of capital, Haryana

Sources said that action will also be taken against farmer leaders who provoked the protesters to took a different route that was not in the route.

Meanwhile, police said that 22 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital leaving over 200 policemen injured.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. More than 100 policemen have been injured in the incident.

READ MORE: Over 100 police personnel injured in violence during farmers' tractor parade in Delhi

Latest India News