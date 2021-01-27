Delhi mayhem: 22 FIRs registered, internet services suspended parts of national capital, Haryana

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi chaos: 15 FIRs registered, 15 companies of paramilitary forces to deployed

A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police in connection with Tuesday's violence in the national capital during farmers tractor parade. While five FIRs are filed in the eastern range, one each was registered in Najafgarh, Haridas Nagar and Uttar Nagar.

Additional PRO (Delhi Police), Anil Mittal, said 22 FIRs have been so far registered in connection with Tuesday's violence. More than 100 policemen have been injured in the incident, he said.

Thousands of protesting farmers riding on tractors, motorcycles and cars entered into the premises of Red Fort on Tuesday afternoon with the Tricolour and flags of the farmers' unions in their hands. They also clashed with police in several areas after breaking through barricades.

Farmers deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to baton charge and using tear gas to disperse them. Protesters were seen chasing security personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police in the ITO area.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities suspended internet services in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and closed Metro stations after the violence erupted. The DMRC, however, on Wednesday morning said that services are normal except at the Red Fort and Jama Masjid stations.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an emergency meeting at his residence on Tuesday night. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary, Director Intelligence Bureau and senior officers of Delhi Police.

More central troopers have been deployed in Delhi to meet any exigencies. Apart from additional forces, stand by security personnel have been arranged to control any untoward incident.

In another related development, mobile internet is still shut in many parts of Delhi-NCR. On Tuesday, the MHA had ordered to suspend internet services at protests sites at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and adjoining areas in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting a public emergency.

