5 tourists from Delhi test COVID-19 positive, now untraceable in Nainital

At least five tourists from Delhi, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have gone untraceable in Uttarakhand's Nainital. According to the state health department, the tourists had come to Nainital from Delhi on Saturday. Before leaving for Nainital, they gave swabs for COVID-19 testing in Delhi which have been found positive on Monday.

According to health officials, the tourists are untraceable.

By the time their COVID-19 test results came out, the tourists had already reached Nainital. As the health department learned that the tourists have reached on Monday, they rushed officials to Nainital.

The department has informed the district administration and police about the presence of tourists in Nainital.

The officials are making all efforts to trace the tourists, said an official.

Dr. KS Dhami, Principal Medical Superintendent of BD Pandey Hospital in Nainital, said "The efforts are being made to contact but no information has been received. Police have been informed about this."

