Delhi-Sonipat border sealed amid coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : AP Delhi-Sonipat border has been sealed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Delhi-Sonipat border has been sealed by the Sonipat District Magistrate Anshaj Singh in view of the coronavirus situation. The borders have been sealed till May 3, 2020. Passing the order, Sonipat District Magistrate said that total confirmed coronavirus cases in Sonipat has surged to 19 out of which around 14 who are infected are those who travel to the national capital.

Anshaj Singh further said that in order to contain the spread of the virus, he is passing an order to seal Delhi-Sonipat border. The order will have to be adhered to by both government employees and the general public. Haryana at present have 289 positive coronavirus cases including 3 deaths and 176 have recovered.

On Friday, 5 new cases surfaced in Haryana. Among the active cases, nearly 80 per cent of them belong to the Tablighi Jamaat, health officials said. A majority of the cases came from four districts that lie within 50-60 km of Delhi. After Muslim-dominated Nuh (Mewat) and upscale Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal districts have become state's coronavirus new hotspot where the virus containment plans also came into effect.

The only saving grace for them is that no new case was reported from the hotspot districts in the past 24 hours. Nuh has the highest number of 38 cases, followed by 32 in Gurugram and 28 each in Palwal and Faridabad.

A day earlier, Health Minister Anil Vij told media that out of active 136 coronavirus patients in the state, 108 belonged to the Tablighi Jamaat, which means nearly 80 per cent of them belonged to the Jamaat -- the super-spreader. Vij said 15,000 people with foreign travel history had been quarantined.

He held the Tablighi Jamaat accountable for the Covid-19 spread that was otherwise under control in the state.

On the containment plan for each district, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the government is undertaking extensive screening, sampling, and testing to trace cases and prevent local transmission.

"We are going to test 450 samples in all hotspots -- Gurgaon, Nuh, Palwal and Faridabad -- and a minimum 125 tests in other districts," he said. He said the state is currently in Stage II. "We have to identify symptomatic persons and their contacts."

According to state's health bulletin, Haryana has so far sent 3,496 samples for testing out of which 2,443 have come out negative, while the result in remaining 892 is awaited.

