Delhi seeks list of standalone liquor shops

The Delhi government on Saturday sought a list of standalone alcohol shops in the national capital, following the Central government's nod for opening such shops with conditions.

While there will be no relaxation for shops in the containment zones, outlets outside the containment zones may be allowed from Monday, officials said.

Extending the nationwide lockdown for another two weeks from May 4, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed liquor and tobacco shops to open in the green and orange zones as well as outside the containment areas or hotspots in red zones. All the 11 districts in Delhi are red zones. There are total 96 containment zones in Delhi.

Following the MHA's order, the Delhi excise department on Saturday asked for a list of L-6 -- Retail vend of Indian Liquor in Public Sector -- and L-8 --Retail vend of Country Liquor in Public Sector -- shops which fulfill the MHA's criteria.

The excise department has asked the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store to provide the list and also give an undertaking stating that liquor shops being allowed to open will fulfil all conditions prescribed by the MHA.

The MHA order is applicable to standalone shops. Liquor and tobacco shops inside malls or shopping complexes will remain closed.

