Delhi's IGI Airport prepares terminals for full-fledged operations

National capital's IGI Airport is gearing up in full swing to restart full-fledged operations as and when it gets the government's go-ahead.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd, the firm which manages and operates the key infrastructure facility has taken several measures to prepare the terminals buildings and internal layout for the eventual restart of the operations.

"DIAL is formulating measures before resuming operations to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimize human contact post the lockdown period," DIAL said in a statement.

"To encourage compliance of social distancing norms at the airport, DIAL will deploy additional queue managers at kerb side (city side), check-in halls, security check areas and boarding gates, with social distancing markers/reminders."

Besides, the airport will provide additional seating arrangements for passengers near the check-in counters, security areas and near Immigration.

"DIAL is conducting deep cleaning every day at its vast premise of 6,08,000 square metres of the airport terminals. A team of 500 professionals have been deployed to carry out frequent disinfection drive after every hour," the statement said.

"Regular sanitisation of high contact surfaces, such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, CUSS, trolleys, handles, trays, baggage belts, etc. inside the terminals is being carried out and will continue when the airport reopens. Apart from these, washrooms will be closed after every hour to sanitise all its surfaces."

Furthermore, in order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers will be encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as self check-in facility, self bag tag facility, scan & fly, etc.

"The airport also plans to install UV machines to sanitize checked baggage," the statement said.

"DIAL will create environments in food courts, lounges, and shops to encourage social distancing and other aseptic precautions."

