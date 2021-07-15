Thursday, July 15, 2021
     
Delhi records maximum temperature of 36.6 degree C

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.  

New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2021 21:12 IST
The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here was 23.4 degrees Celsius in the morning, four notches below normal, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 61 percent. The weatherman has predicted ''generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle'' on Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 37 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively on Friday.

The city had received the first rain of the monsoon season on Tuesday, 16 days after the usual date of June 27.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category on Thursday. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 85.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

