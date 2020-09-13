Image Source : PTI Delhi records above normal temperature; rains likely next week

Dry weather pushed the mercury slightly up in the city on Sunday and a fresh spell of rains is likely next week, the weatherman said. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal. Humidity levels ranged between 52 and 86 per cent.

The national capital has recorded 74 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 80.3 mm this month so far, while the Lodhi road weather station has gauged only 18.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 80.3 mm -- a deficiency of 77 per cent.

The Palam weather station has recorded 30.3 mm rainfall against the 50-year average of 80.9 mm, according to the IMD data.

Delhi received 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 596.4 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

The IMD has also said that monsoon is likely to stay longer in Delhi and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.

