Light to moderate rainfall to continue over Delhi-NCR: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate rainfall will continue for next three hours in Delhi-NCR. On Wednesday, light rain continued in the national capital since morning, recording 60 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm, the highest 24-hour precipitation in May in 35 years, under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' and a western disturbance.

The city also recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, it said. The capital had recorded 60 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period on May 24 in 1976.

The Met department said that rainfall activity is very likely to decrease on Thursday and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is forecast in the capital.

As per the IMD, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the city recorded 31.3 rain fall at Safdarjung, 27.8 mm at Palam, 25.1 mm at Ayanagar, and 30.4 mm at Lodhi Road on Wednesday. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm heavy and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD had issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, predicting 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall in parts of the capital with winds gusting up to 60 km per hour on Wednesday. In its advisory, it had predicted water-logging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption and uprooting of small plants. However, as per information received from the various Municipal Corporations, there have been very few incidents of water-logging reported in the national capital as of 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its air quality in the 'satisfactory' category for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to rainfall and strong winds, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. The city had recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 78 on Wednesday. It was 93 on Tuesday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while an AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

