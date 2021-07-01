Sweltering heat pushes Delhi's power demand to over 7000 MW - highest in 2 years

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi's power demand has soared due to intense heat.

Delhi Power Supply News: With the severe heat wave showing no signs of ebbing, power demand in Delhi soared to a new high on Thursday. Delhi's peak power demand crossed 7000 MW, 7026 MW to be precise today. This is the highest power consumption in the capital city in last two years.

This season's previous peak of 6,592 MW was recorded on Tuesday.

Delhi and other northern states Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh have been witnessing intense heat wave conditions since last few days sending the mercury soaring. The weather department said that the region is unlikely to get any relief from simmering summer in the next few days.

Discom officials had said that Delhi's peak power demand is expected to be in the range of 7,000 MW to 7,400 MW because of the lockdown and the weather this year. The original estimates were around 7,900 MW.

The BSES discoms -- BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) -- successfully met the peak power demand of 2,937 MW and 1,558 MW, respectively, in their areas, a spokesperson of the power utility said on Wednesday.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited successfully met the peak power demand of 1,974 MW, the highest so far this season, on Wednesday afternoon without any network constraint and power outage, a TPDDL spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)

