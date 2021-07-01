Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB When Ahmedabad cops nabbed criminals from a roadside eatery in pure Bollywood style - Watch

In what looked like a pure Bollywood-like sequence, cops in Ahmedabad on Thursday arrested criminals while they were eating at a roadside store.

The culprits were accused of heinous crimes under Arms Act, looting incidents and rapes.

The criminals, four in number, sat at the restaurant, totally unaware of what was to follow. Dressed in plain civil clothes, the policemen sat on the chairs close to them. Before the criminals could gauge anything, 7-8 cops rushed to catch them.

One of the criminals, identified as Kishore Kantilal Panchal, was arrested during the confrontation. One pistol, magazine, and five cartidges were recovered from his possession.

