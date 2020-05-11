Delhi coronavirus positive cases cross 7,000; no new death in last 24 hours

Image Source : AP Migrants labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh state with their families trying to return to their villages walk towards a bus terminus in New Delhi.

Delhi in the last 24 hours has seen 310 new coronavirus positive cases taking positve cases toll to 7,233 while death toll stands at 73 as no new death was reported in the national capital. Delhi is among the worst hit regions in terms of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu having over 20,000 and 7,000 cases.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a presser said that the government was mulling treatment of asymtomatic corona patients at home as it was not required for them to be admitted to hospital, after order from the centre.

He also said appealled to the migrants who are willing to leave the state as industries are shut asking them not to leave the city as they will get back jobs soon.

The Delhi Chief Minister added that the government has also listed few 5-star hotels if any corona warrior including doctors, nurses others catch the infection so that they can be treated there.

On Monday, coronavirus cases in the country crossed 67,000-mark with over 2,200 deaths while recovery rate has also increased.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will be interacting with all the chief ministers to decide road further on the lockdown and its exit strategy which is imposed till May 17.

