CPI leader Amarjeet Kaur's remarks on PM Modi trigger political row, BJP demands apology

New Delhi:

A political controversy has erupted after CPI national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur made controversial remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Delhi. Her comments, which the BJP described as a threat against the Prime Minister, have triggered a sharp political backlash, with the party demanding an apology. Kaur, however, has refused to withdraw her remarks and said she stands by what she said.

What Amarjeet Kaur said about PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Delhi, Kaur referred to an earlier statement by Prime Minister Modi about communists and their red flags being dangerous.

She subsequently made controversial remarks directed at the Prime Minister, which the BJP described as a threat. The statement quickly triggered a political backlash, with BJP leaders demanding an apology.

BJP hits back

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari strongly criticised Kaur's remarks and accused her of having a "Naxal mindset."

In a social media post, Bhandari said Kaur's comments reflected what he described as the "intellectual Naxal" thinking of the Communist Party of India. The BJP demanded that Kaur apologise for her remarks against the Prime Minister.

CPI leader refuses to apologise

Kaur, however, has refused to withdraw her remarks or apologise.

Defending her statement, she said she stood by what she had said and questioned why she should apologise if the Prime Minister could call for an end to communism.

"I stand by what I said. I will not apologise. If the Prime Minister can say that communists should be finished, then why can't I say it?" Kaur said.

Amarjeet Kaur, 74, holds MSc and LLB degrees and has been associated with the CPI since her student days.

She served as the second woman general secretary of the All India Students' Federation (AISF) for seven years from 1979. She later served as general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women from 1999 to 2002.

Kaur also served as national secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) for several years. She was jailed for 10 days in 1972 for participating in a CPI protest against rising prices.

PM Modi's 'dimagi Naxal' remarks

The controversy comes against the backdrop of remarks made by Prime Minister Modi in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort on August 15.

Modi said Naxalism and Maoism had destroyed the future of millions of young people, taken young sons away from countless mothers and shattered the dreams of families across the country.

He further warned that the country faced a bigger challenge from what he described as "dimagi Naxals" than from armed Naxalism, saying such thinking was more dangerous and that India needed to be protected from it.

The exchange between Kaur and the BJP has since escalated into a wider political confrontation, with both sides defending their positions.

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