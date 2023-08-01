Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi Police enhances vigil, security stepped up in UP amid violent clashes in Haryana

The Delhi Police increased patrolling across the city on Tuesday following an alert of communal clashes in several regions of Haryana including Gurugram and Nuh, officials said. According to a senior police officer, the Delhi Police is currently keeping a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have impact on the national capital.

The officer said the force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital as a result of such incidents in neighbouring areas. Another officer said the force was holding meetings with peace committees. "We are urging them to maintain peace in their areas. Social media monitoring is also being done," the officer said. Police visibility has been increased in areas with mixed populations and sensitive places. Drones are also being used.

"Keeping North Delhi safe & serene! Police deploys cutting-edge drone survey to watch over the area, ensuring harmony prevails and public safety remains top-notch," the Delhi Police tweeted. According to the police, foot patrolling is being done in many areas and senior police officers are interacting with locals. Barricades are being placed at bordering areas and checking is also being done.

Security beefed up in UP

Meanwhile, security was increased along the border of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura while traffic was diverted on some routes in the wake of violence in Nuh in neighbouring Haryana, according to a senior official. "Since the Mewat area of Haryana is adjacent to Kosi, Barsana and Govardhan police stations of Mathura, a special vigil is being maintained in the area falling under these three police stations", Inspector General of Police Deepak Kumar said.

Additional police force has been deployed in areas bordering Haryana, he said, adding that drone cameras are also being used to monitor the situation. Movement of vehicles towards Haryana beyond Hodal border has been stopped. However, there is no restriction on the movement of traffic towards Delhi, police said. Haryana-bound traffic coming from Agra is being diverted through Township Tiraha, Gokul barrage, Jamuna Paar and finally through Yamuna Expressway, police said.

What has happened so far?

A mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur on Tuesday afternoon, in a fresh case of communal violence after the previous day's attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district. The mob ransacked some shops belonging to a particular community and also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque in Badshahpur. The Badshahpur market was also shut down.

Meanwhile, five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others were injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

