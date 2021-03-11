Thursday, March 11, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi Police busts interstate illegal arms syndicate

Delhi Police busts interstate illegal arms syndicate

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday busted an interstate illegal arms syndicate. A key member of this gang was arrested and booked under the Arms Act.

Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2021 18:07 IST
Delhi Police busts interstate illegal arms syndicate
Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR/ INDIA TV

Delhi Police busts interstate illegal arms syndicate

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday busted an interstate illegal arms syndicate. A key member of this gang was arrested and booked under the Arms Act. The police have also recovered 10 pistols along with 50 live cartridges from his possession. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar (30), the police said.

The Special Cell has busted several interstate firearm syndicates in the past. Surveillance was mounted upon activities of illegal firearms and ammunition syndicates, during which a new syndicate of arms trafficking in Delhi-NCR by Aligarh based Sanjay Kumar and his syndicate was identified. 

Manual surveillance was mounted to develop the information about this syndicate. Secret sources were also deployed to gather more information in this regard. 

A trap was laid near Gate No 2, Indraprastha Park at Outer Ring Road where Sanjay had arrived to deliver the supply of firearms and ammunition to one of his contacts, following which the accused was nabbed by the police.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News