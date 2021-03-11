Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR/ INDIA TV Delhi Police busts interstate illegal arms syndicate

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday busted an interstate illegal arms syndicate. A key member of this gang was arrested and booked under the Arms Act. The police have also recovered 10 pistols along with 50 live cartridges from his possession. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar (30), the police said.

The Special Cell has busted several interstate firearm syndicates in the past. Surveillance was mounted upon activities of illegal firearms and ammunition syndicates, during which a new syndicate of arms trafficking in Delhi-NCR by Aligarh based Sanjay Kumar and his syndicate was identified.

Manual surveillance was mounted to develop the information about this syndicate. Secret sources were also deployed to gather more information in this regard.

A trap was laid near Gate No 2, Indraprastha Park at Outer Ring Road where Sanjay had arrived to deliver the supply of firearms and ammunition to one of his contacts, following which the accused was nabbed by the police.

