Delhi: Pakistani terrorist arrested from Laxmi Nagar area; AK-47, hand grenade seized

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a Pakistani terrorist from Laxmi Nagar's Ramesh Park area. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Asraf Alias Ali. He was living with a fake ID, according to police.

One AK-47 assault rifle, one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade, two pistols with rounds were seized from his possession.

According to news agency ANI, relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act & other provisions are being invoked against the arrested man. A search has been conducted at his present address.

According to police, the arrested terrorist is a Pakistani national. He is a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province. He had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had last week held a meeting with top officials and discussed anti-terror measures in the wake of inputs that terrorists may target the national capital during the festive season.

