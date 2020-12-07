Image Source : PTI Traffic alert: Chilla, Singhu, Piao border shut; Jhatikara, Badusarai open for two wheelers. Check list

The farmers' agitation in Delhi has entered it's 12th day today, with a large number of farmers gathered in and around the national capital to protest against the three farm laws. The agitating farmers have also called for a ‘Bharat bandh’ on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation, block more roads occupy toll plazas leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.Enacted in September, the three farm laws are anticipated to bring “reforms” in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

As they continued their sit-in demonstrations against farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police has closed four borders including Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh. In a series of tweets, Traffic Police issued an advisory today, informing commuters about diverted routes.

Know roads that are open, blocked at Delhi-Noida border amid Farmers' protest:

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Lampur,Safiabad,Saboli borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Road , GTK road, NH44.

Available open Borders to Haryana are following: Borders Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

Tikri, Jharoda Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

Badusarai Border is open only for Light Motor Vehicle like Cars and two wheelers.

Jhatikara Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.

The Gazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests . People are advised to avoid NH 24 for coming to Delhi and use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi.

The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND.

