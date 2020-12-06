Bharat Bandh on December 8: Who is participating and what may be affected

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Farmers prepare food for their fellows during their protest against the Centres new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

With the farmer unions' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8, services across various quarters are likely to take a hit. Several opposition parties have extended their support to the call for the nationwide shutdown. The farmer unions, who continue to be at Delhi borders for 10 days, have been protesting against the new agri-marketing laws.

Who is participating

Congress, TRS, DMK, AAP, Trinamool Congress, NCP, RJD and Left parties have voiced their support for the December 8 Bharat Bandh. NCP Chief and former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar warned the Centre that if the deadlock continues, the agitation will not be limited to Delhi and people from across the country will stand by the protesting farmers.

"All our district headquarters and Pradesh headquarters will participate in this bandh. They will hold demonstrations and ensure that the bandh is successful," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

Meanwhile, TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the party rank and file would actively participate in the bandh to ensure it was a success. The DMK-led opposition bloc in Tamil Nadu also extended support to the strike, saying the farmers' demand for repealing legislation was "totally justified."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all AAP workers across the country will join the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers. Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) also extended support to the protest by farmers.

A joint platform of ten central trade unions have also offered support to the farmers' 'Bharat Bandh call. The joint forum is of ten central trade unions -- Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

What may be affected

Bank services: Bank services are likely to be affected on Tuesday, December 8. A number of bank unions have offered their support to the farmers. In a statement, the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said that the government should come forward and resolve their demands in the interest of the nation and farmers. Officer unions All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) have requested the government to initiate meaningful dialogue to resolve the impasse by referring the bills to a select committee by a special Presidential Order.

Milk, vegetable supply: Farmer leaders have said that milk and vegetable supply will be affected on December 8. So, people should buy the essentials a day before.

Transportation: All modes of transportation are likely to take a hit. These include all road services, especially those along the borders.

Weddings: Weddings taking place on December will face no issues, farmer leaders have said.

Emergency: Emergency and ambulance, hospital services will continue to function.

