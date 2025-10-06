Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD issues yellow alert, predicts more showers today The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and its adjoining areas, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds touching up to 10 km/hr on Monday.

New Delhi:

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the day, predicting heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 10 kmph across the region.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, indicating that the weather may deteriorate. Residents are advised to stay vigilant, monitor weather updates, exercise caution while traveling, avoid power poles and trees, and remain indoors if possible.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi often leads to waterlogged roads, blocking multiple routes and causing traffic jams stretching for kilometers, severely disrupting movement.

Western disturbance to hit Delhi-NCR

According to IMD, heavy rain is expected in Delhi-NCR till October 7 due to a Western Disturbance affecting much of northwestern India from Monday onwards. The IMD further said that cold northwesterly winds will cause a drop in minimum temperatures from Wednesday onwards.

As per IMD, northwest India is likely to witness heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. States and regions expected to be affected include Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, western Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan.

In addition, isolated hailstorms are predicted in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. The minimum temperatures in northwest India are expected to fall by 4–5 degrees Celsius over the next two days, starting October 8.

