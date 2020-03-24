Image Source : ANI Light rain in Delhi, mercury continues upward trend

The national capital witnessed light rains on Tuesday, though the mercury continued its upward trend. The city recorded a minimum of 18.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, the highest so far this season, the meteorological department said.

Delhi's overall quality remained in the moderate category (AQI 122) due to favourable wind speed and a lesser number of vehicles on the roads in view of the lockdown imposed by the city government to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The city government has imposed a lockdown, restricting all but essential services like police, health, groceries, pharmacies, banks and petrol pumps, to prevent the spread of the deadly virus which has claimed 10 lives and infected around 500 people in the country.

A MeT official said the city witnessed light rains under the influence of western disturbance.

The national capital has recorded 101.9 mm rainfall this month, the highest ever in March.