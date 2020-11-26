Image Source : DMRC Delhi metro services: Current status

Metro services in Delhi from neighbouring cities to the national capital will continue to remain suspended in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws. The farmers planned to reach Delhi on Thursday through five highways connecting the national capital as part of the protest.

The DMRC said, from 2 pm onwards metro services are available from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from NCR sections to Delhi still continue to remain suspended due to security reasons till further notice, it wrote on Twitter.

Public Service Announcement



From 2 pm onwards Metro services are available from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from NCR sections to Delhi still continue to remain suspended due to security reasons till further notice. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 26, 2020

On Wednesday, the DMRC had said trains would not cross borders of the national capital on Thursday till 2 pm due to farmers' protests.

The Delhi Police have rejected all requests received from various farmer organisations regarding the protest, warning of legal action against them if they came to the city to hold any gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the border areas of the national capital and all incoming vehicles are being checked.

Due to Kisan Rally call for Delhi, on the request of Delhi Police & to avoid overcrowding in view of ongoing COVID pandemic, services will be regulated tomorrow from resumption early in the morning till 2PM through loops. After 2PM, services will run on all lines from end to end. pic.twitter.com/XNrsAVpTEq — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 25, 2020

Latest India News