Delhi Metro changes last train timings in view of Ind vs SA ODI match tomorrow. Details

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: The Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings to facilitate the spectators during the third ODI match between India and South Africa on October 11, 2022 (Tuesday, tomorrow) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground in New Delhi.

The change in the timings have been made for the last metro service leaving from New Bus Adda, Rithala, Samaypur Badli, HUDA City Centre, Noida Electronic City, Vaishali, Dwarka, Dwarka Sec 21, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok, Kashmere Gate, Raja Nahar Singh, Majlis Park, Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri, Botanical Garden, Dwarka, Dhansa Bus stand.

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.

"To facilitate spectators during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa on October 11, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line)," the DMRC said in a statement.

"In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines," the statement said.

It will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro, it added.

