Delhi-Meerut Expressway update: Toll likely to begin from Sept 1

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed toll tax approval with the Transport Ministry and awaiting its decision.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) may start charging toll fee on the Delhi-Meerut expressway. The expressway was opened for public sometime ago, but so far, NHAI was not collecting any toll toll.

Now, starting September 1, 2021, people using the Delhi-Meerut expressway may have to shed up to Rs 120 as toll fee.

However, in some relief, commuters using the expressway stretch from Nizamuddin to Dasna won't have to pay any toll but those using the expressway uptill Meerut will have to pay toll fee.

It is to be mentioned that the toll collection from commutters will be based on the stretch of the expressway used by them. The toll from Nizamuddin to Meerut may be between Rs 120-130, and Rs 60 (approx) from Dasna to Meerut.

It is known that till now the six-lane Railway Overbridge (ROB) was not ready in Chipiyana due to which the approval for toll collection was not yet received from the Ministry of Transport since the officials said the ROB should be completely ready.

