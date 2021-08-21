UP govt to construct 594 km-long expressway between Prayagraj and Meerut: Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : UPEIDA.UP.GOV.IN The expressway will be of 6 lanes (expandable up to 8 lanes) and all the structures will be constructed of 8 lane width

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to construct 594 km-long expressway between Prayagraj and Meerut, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Saturday. In a statement, Yogi Adityanath said, "We are connecting Meerut in west UP with Prayagraj in east UP. Ganga Expressway will become the backbone of state's economy."

The proposed expressway will be around 594-km long, 6-lane wide (expandable to eight lanes) greenfield expressway and would reduce the travel time from Lucknow to Meerut to 5 hours and 6.5 hours from Prayagraj to Meerut.

Districts that will benefit from Ganga Expressway

Districts including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rai Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj will benefit from the construction of this expressway.

The expressway will be of 6 lanes (expandable up to 8 lanes) and all the structures will be constructed of 8 lane width.

The chief minister further informed that 93 per cent land acquisition for the project has been completed.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocation of funds in the Union Budget for big infrastructure development.

