Mediapersons in Delhi to be tested for COVID-19, says Kejriwal

The Delhi government will now conduct a COVID-19 test on media persons in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. The decision was taken after 53 scribes tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai. Responding to a tweet in which a person requested the CM to arrange mass COVID-19 test for media persons in Delhi on the lines of the one carried out in Mumbai, Kejriwal said, "Sure. We will do that." However, the chief minister did not elaborate.

During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had collected swab samples of 171 media persons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

"Out of the 171 media persons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus," BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale said on Monday, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present.

On Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 2081, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day.

