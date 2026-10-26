Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Red alert for heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh districts, landfall on October 28

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday renewed its warning for Cyclone Arnab that is hovering over the Bay of Bengal, saying it would intensify into a severe cyclonic storm later in the day before making its landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh two days later.

In a statement on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the weather department Cyclone Arnab is currently in eastcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal as a 'deep depression'. It would further intensify by the midnight of Monday and gradually develop into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' on Tuesday.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross #Andhra_Pradesh & #Yanam coasts between #Bapatla and #Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026," the IMD warned.

This would cause extremely heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, parts of Odisha and Tamil Nadu, and the other areas in the region. But Andhra Pradesh is likely to bear the brunt of Cyclone Arnab, particularly the state's northern and central coastal districts. Here's extremely heavy rainfall is expected.

Considering the weather department's warning, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the situation and directed officials to take necessary steps to minimise damage and ensure that there is no loss of life.

Preparations are also being done in Odisha where the state government has activated its disaster response and mitigation machinery. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reviewed the situation, directing officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response.

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Cyclone threat looms over Andhra Pradesh, landfall likely on October 28; alert in Odisha, Tamil Nadu