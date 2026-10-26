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Cyclone Arnab LIVE Updates: Red alert for heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh districts, landfall on October 28

Written By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

LIVE Cyclone Arnab Updates: Cyclone Arnab will make a landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh on October 28 (Wednesday), which would cause heavy rainfall in the state and other parts of the region, the IMD has warned.

Cyclone Arnab will make a landfall on October 28/ Photo used for representation
Cyclone Arnab will make a landfall on October 28/ Photo used for representation Image Source : ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday renewed its warning for Cyclone Arnab that is hovering over the Bay of Bengal, saying it would intensify into a severe cyclonic storm later in the day before making its landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh two days later.

In a statement on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the weather department Cyclone Arnab is currently in eastcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal as a 'deep depression'. It would further intensify by the midnight of Monday and gradually develop into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' on Tuesday.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross #Andhra_Pradesh & #Yanam coasts between #Bapatla and #Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026," the IMD warned.

This would cause extremely heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, parts of Odisha and Tamil Nadu, and the other areas in the region. But Andhra Pradesh is likely to bear the brunt of Cyclone Arnab, particularly the state's northern and central coastal districts. Here's extremely heavy rainfall is expected.

Considering the weather department's warning, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the situation and directed officials to take necessary steps to minimise damage and ensure that there is no loss of life. 

Preparations are also being done in Odisha where the state government has activated its disaster response and mitigation machinery. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has reviewed the situation, directing officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response.

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Cyclone threat looms over Andhra Pradesh, landfall likely on October 28; alert in Odisha, Tamil Nadu

Live updates :Cyclone Arnab

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  • 12:35 PM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Red alert in Odisha

    According to All India Radio News, a red alert has been issued for southern Odisha districts, with the weather department forecasting very heavy rainfall from Tuesday till Thursday. Therefore, the state government has directed officials to remain alert and prioritise public safety.

  • 12:32 PM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Cyclone threat looms over Andhra Pradesh, landfall likely on October 28; alert in Odisha, Tamil Nadu

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states that would likely make a landfall on October 28, causing intense rainfall across the region. The weather department said the depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is moving southeastwards, but might move nearly southwards before intensifying into a deep depression and recurving west-northwestwards. Read more.

  • 12:13 PM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Andhra Pradesh districts on high alert

    Several districts in Andhra Pradesh have been placed on alert for potential heavy rainfall as Cyclone Arnab approaches the state, according to Andhra IMD.

    Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju are among the districts likely to experience heavy downpours. East Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada have also been flagged for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with localised waterlogging possible in vulnerable areas.

  • 11:57 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Tourists barred from Visiting Kodaikanal amid heavy rain warning

    Tourists have reportedly been prohibited from visiting Kodaikanal in view of a heavy rainfall warning as the northeast monsoon intensifies.

    Police personnel are monitoring the situation and turning back vehicles carrying tourists as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety amid the adverse weather forecast.

  • 11:56 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Andhra Pradesh on high alert, evacuations to begin this evening

    Andhra Pradesh has stepped up its preparedness in view of Cyclone Arnab, directing fishing boats at sea to return to shore and ordering swift restoration of electricity in the event of power disruptions.

    A senior state disaster management official told Reuters on Monday that authorities had identified around 570,000 people as vulnerable. Evacuation operations are scheduled to begin on Monday evening as the state prepares to deal with the potential impact of the cyclone.

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Odisha sets up control rooms

    Central Range (Cuttack) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Satyajit Nayak has said the Odisha government has set up control rooms in every district, and has urged people to contact authorities in case of an emergency. He also said four teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) had been deployed in each of the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, and Khordha.

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What is IMD's forecast on Cyclone Arnab?

    According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression has intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Arnab' over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. 

    “It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight of today, the 26th October and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on 27th October,” the IMD said.

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    10 NDRF teams deployed in Andhra Pradesh

    According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), as many as 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations in the state. Besides, 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams also remain deployed.

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    60 ODRAF teams deployed in Odisha

    According to Odisha ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar, around 20 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed in the state and are working with each other on the ground to prepare for Cyclone Arnab.

    "There are 20 teams; each of them will be deployed in three phases, coming up to 60 teams. Apart from that, we are also bringing in older, trained ODRAF personnel; we have coordinated well with NDRF. From district level to block level, we will have good preparation," he told news agency ANI.

  • 10:54 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Odisha 'fully prepared': State officials

    Officials in Odisha have said that they are 'fully prepared' for Cyclone Arnab that would make its landfall on October 28. They have said the entire administration is coordinating with each other, and everyone is ready.

    "Given the projected high intensity of this cyclone, high-level meetings have been held, including discussions between our officials and those from the IMD. It has been confirmed that a major cyclone is expected; however, the positive aspect is that Odisha is fully prepared,” Odisha ADG (Law & Order), Sanjay Kumar told news agency ANI.

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rains in Puducherry

    Heavy rains are also expected in the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry, where the administration is monitoring the situation and advised people to take necessary precautions and fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea.

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Alert in Tamil Nadu

    Heavy rains are also expected in Tamil Nadu. Thus, an orange alert has been issued for Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Odisha prepares for Cyclone Arnab

    Cyclone Arnab would also lead to heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha. Here, the state government has activated its disaster response and mitigation machinery, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directing officials to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response.

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Andhra CM reviews situation

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the situation in view of Cyclone Arnab. He has directed officials to take necessary steps to minimise damage and ensure that there is no loss of life.

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Oct 26, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Cyclone Arnab landfall on October 28

    Cyclone Arnab will make a landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh on October 28 (Wednesday), causing extremely heavy rainfall in northern and central part of the state.

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