Image Source : DMRC Delhi Metro gears up for life with all social distancing norms in check

Coronavirus outbreak in India has brought life in the country to a standstill. All major cities in the country have been under a strict lockdown since March 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the first spell of lockdown in the country. After almost 53 days and 3 back-to-back stints of lockdown, national capital Delhi is all set to change the norms in the lockdown 4.0 that is set to begin from May 18.

One of the most important aspects of the lockdown 4.0 could be the resumption in services of the Delhi Metro. In the fourth phase of lockdown, Delhi Metro is expected to resume with conditions.

As per reports, Delhi Metro is likely to resume with a reduced capacity wherein all passengers will be asked to strictly comply with the basic norms of social distancing. Masks are likely to be compulsory to board the metro rails.

Delhi govt minister Satyendra Jain, while speaking on the same, said, "The people of Delhi have sent us over 5,000 suggestions on how to go about life in the days to come. Some of these suggestions include running the metro and bus services at reduced capacities."

"We have forwarded our proposal of how lockdown 4.0 should be like in the national capital," Jain added.

Other suggestions made to the Delhi government by the people include the opening of malls with 25-30 per cent of the shops open.

"Corona ke sath jeena seekhna hoga"

Satyendra Jain further added that contrary to the assumptions of several doctors and scientists, the coronavirus is not looking like subsiding as the mercury rises. "A lot of people believed that coronavirus will fade out in the summers, that May 1 will be the last day of coronavirus. This is no more looking like a possible scenario. It looks like coronavirus will not be weakened by heat after all. We must learn to live with coronavirus," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that lockdown will be extended beyond May 17 but that the new lockdown which is being termed as lockdown 4.0, will be imposed with a new set of rules.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage