Delhi: Vendors can apply for liquor home delivery license from Friday

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Home delivery of liquor in Delhi.

The process for home delivery of liquor in Delhi will move a step further on Friday with the government opening the application window for vendors to apply for license for the service.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government had on June 1 amended the excise rules through a notification that also allows take-away of draught beer in bottles or growlers from micro-breweries. The government had said that it would allow home delivery of liquor through mobile apps or websites amid the Covid pandemic.

The rules permit the holders of the necessary licenses to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, the courtyards of clubs, bars and restaurants, where customers will have the choice of getting alcohol in bottles.

However, Delhiites would have to wait for sometime before the service is rolled out in the city.

Delhi started to unlock earlier this month after over a month of Covid-induced restrictions. Earlier, liquor manufacturers and vendors had appealed the Kejriwal government to allow home delivery alcohol.

